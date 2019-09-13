Sept. 30 | Vermont Edition Live With Archer Mayor: 30 Years Of Joe Gunther Novels

Since 1988, Vermont author Archer Mayor has been bringing detective Joe Gunther to life, keeping readers wanting more. Be part of the studio audience for Vermont Edition on Monday, September 30 at noon, when Mayor will discuss his newest release, Bomber’s Moon.

Out September 24, 2019, Bomber’s Moon marks the thirtieth book in The New York Times bestselling, Vermont-based mystery series featuring detective Joe Gunther. We’ll discuss what's kept him interested in keeping his fictional protagonist alive for 30 years (and 30 books) and how his own life as a medical examiner, assistant sheriff and volunteer firefighter has inspired his work.

This broadcast will take place in VPR’s Stetson Studio One in Colchester. This all-ages event is free and open to the public, but seat reservations are required.

About Bomber’s Moon:

What is a Bomber's Moon? A moon so bright you can spot your enemy by its light. The catch? They see you, too! In Mayor’s latest crime novel, two strong young women, (one a hardboiled introvert, the other a trusting extrovert) unlikely partners, are both embroiled in the same crime from opposite angles.

Sally—engaging, smart, and last seen in Tag Man—returns as a skilled Private Investigator. Strong minded and well trained, she is placed undercover to peel away the layers hiding questionable activities at a local prep school. Rachel, an Investigative Reporter (and the Medical Examiner's daughter) now works for the Brattleboro Reformer. She pursues a seductive, creative thief, becoming enmeshed in his intricate, Byzantine activities—suffering the consequences of becoming too close.

Mayor brings in his usual steady team to keep an eye on these two "wild cards," as they all work to find out who did what to whom.

Event FAQ

Time: 11:45 a.m.-2:00 p.m., doors open at 11:15

Location: VPR’s Stetson Studio One, 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446

Agenda:

11:15 a.m. - Studio One doors open

11:45 a.m. - Everyone must be seated and ready for broadcast

12:00 p.m. - Doors are closed, broadcast begins

1:00 p.m. - Broadcast concludes

Is there a cost to attend?

The event is free to attend. If you're inclined to support Vermont Edition, you can pitch in what you can at anytime online!

Do I have to bring my ticket to the event?

Please bring a printed or mobile ticket to the event. We will have a guest list in case you are unable to access your ticket.

Can I purchase a book at this event?

Books will not be available for sale at this event. You can purchase one in advance at a local bookstore or you can find pre-sale information here.

Can I show up if I don’t have a reservation?

We will accept walk-ins if we have space. You will be asked to register at the door. It’s always safest to reserve your spot in advance.

What if I'm late?

Since this is a live broadcast, we cannot let latecomers into the room until there is a break in the broadcast. The first break typically occurs around 12:25.

What are my parking and transportation options?

Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Will there be seating?

Yes, seating will be open, not reserved. Accessible seating will be available. If you require special seating accommodations, please let us know.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.