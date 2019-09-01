September Songs and Labor Day Weekend

Songs to welcome in September, Labor Day ditties, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday September 1st from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Paul Asbell returns to the Meeting House on the Green, 53 School Street, East Fairfield on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Ripton Community Coffeehouse presents Beg Steal or Borrow on Saturday September 7th.

The Kirtan duo Prema Hara will be playing live at Sukha Yoga on College St. in Burlington on Friday September 6th from 7-9 p.m.

Cabot Arts presents Ben Paley in concert at the Old Schoolhouse in Lower Cabot on Friday September 6th. For information about this performance or about workshops with Ben Paley on September 5th check their website: www.cabotarts.org

Lewis Franco & The Missing Cats will be playing at a house concert on Sunday September 8th at 35 Wrenwood Lane in Middlesex. Door and appetizers at 5, and music begins at 6. BYOB.

Vermont guitarist Peter Neri will be performing at Kedron Valley Inn's Ransom House in South Woodstock on Wednesday September 4th at 6:30 pm.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on September 7th featuring Dereck Kalish calling with the band Cloud Ten.

Brandon Music presents Steve Hartmann on Saturday September 7th at 7:30pm.

Francesca Blanchard will be one of the featured performers at the Otis Mountain Get Down in Elizabethtown, NY

on Friday September 6th

The Breton musical trio Triton will be playing in Pomfret in concert for Feast & Field on Thursday, September 5th at 5.30 pm and in a double-bill with harpist Dominique Dodge at The Whitney Center in Jackson, NH on Friday,September 6th at 7pm

Red Hot Juba will perform at the Jericho Cafe And Tavern on Friday, September 6th at 6pm