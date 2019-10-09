'In Service Of The Truth': The History Of Whistleblowers In America

Live call-in discussion: Whistleblowers are in the headlines right now, but speaking out about government impropriety is nothing new in American politics. In fact, protection for people who come forward is written into our earliest laws. We're talking with Middlebury College professor Allison Stanger about her new book on America's history with whistleblowers, and why, despite our laws, they often face retaliation.

Stanger discusses her new book, Whistleblowers: Honesty in America from Washington to Trump, the fallout from blowing the whistle in American government and ways she think we could tweak the nation's laws to better protect whistleblowers.

Share your questions or comments about whistleblowers past and present below.

Broadcast live Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.