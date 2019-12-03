Shake And Groove, Vermont: Calling For The Top Bops Of 2019

Live call-in discussion: Calling all musical minds! Vermont Edition is going all out this year with our annual 2-hour music show on Friday, Dec. 13. We're looking for your input on music—any music—that was important to you in 2019, and the songs that captured moments of joy, provided solace in times of need or felt special to you in any way.

Whether you listen to music on a phone or a turntable, we want to hear about the songs that defined 2019 for you, and why.

The stories and reflections behind the songs can be serious or funny, celebratory or sad. In past years, we've heard from listeners who shared intimate and deeply felt stories of death, birth, recovery, career changes, and the music that embodies those life changes.

Because of music rights issues, we won't be able to podcast the show, so be sure to listen live! And check back here after the show to find some playlists made from listener suggestions.

Share your picks for the music of 2019 in the comments below, or call in live on Friday, Dec. 13.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.