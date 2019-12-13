Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Shake And Groove, Vermont: Calling For Your Meaningful Music Of 2019

By , & ago
  • Empty music room with lights turned on.
    What song defined 2019 for you? Comment below or call in on Friday, Dec. 13.
    John Matychuk / Unsplash

Live call-in discussion: Calling all musical minds! Vermont Edition is going all out this year with our annual 2-hour music show on Friday, Dec. 13. We're looking for your input on music—any music—that was important to you in 2019, and the songs that captured moments of joy, provided solace in times of need or felt special to you in any way.

Whether you listen to music on a phone or a turntable, we want to hear about the songs that defined 2019 for you, and why.

The stories and reflections behind the songs can be serious or funny, celebratory or sad. In past years, we've heard from listeners who shared intimate and deeply felt stories of death, birth, recovery, career changes, and the music that embodies those life changes.

Because of music rights issues, we won't be able to podcast the show, so be sure to listen live! And check back here after the show to find some playlists made from listener suggestions.
 

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Music

Related Content

Significant Songs: What Music Held Meaning For You In 2017?

By , , & Dec 22, 2017
Retro cassette tapes piled in front of a patterned wallpaper.
DutchScenery / iStock

It's almost time to take down that 2017 calendar, but before Vermont Edition takes a break ahead of the new year, it's time for the annual music show.

Vermont Edition's Music Show: The Songs Of Your Year

By VPR Staff Dec 21, 2016
Photo: pepifoto, iStock; Illustration: Emily Alfin Johnson, VPR

For Vermont Edition's annual music show, we wanted to know: What song tells a story about 2016 for you?

2018 Year In Review: Haiku Edition

By & Dec 30, 2018
Send us your thoughts on the past year in the form of a haiku!
Jay Parker / Flickr

We're starting off 2019 in poetic form. Send us a haiku about your 2018: events, moments, thoughts. Or write one about your hopes for the new year.