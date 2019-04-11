Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'SheFly' Startup Offers Women Relief When Answering The Call Of Nature

By & 3 minutes ago
  • A prototype of the SheFly hiking pants shows the zipper that extends nearly to the back of the pants.
    SheFly, courtesy

You’re out in the country when nature calls. For some people, dealing with that bodily function can be as simple as unzipping a fly. But for others, it’s a lot more complicated. Enter SheFly Apparel — a new company started by a trio of Middlebury College students that is bringing some much-needed enhancements to women’s hiking attire. 

The company's crowdfunded hiking pants promise relief with one long zipper that continues from where a traditional fly ends and goes all the way to the back of the pants. 

This longer zipper "allows us to comfortably, safely, and easily relieve ourselves in the outdoors" and enables the wearer to "choose the size and location of the space you need to create during your next hands-free pee," the company promises.

Georgia Grace Edwards, co-founder and CEO of SheFly Apparel, joins Vermont Edition to explain how an idea hatched while guiding tours on an Alaska glacier took root as a small business in Vermont and has now led to pants being assembled in India.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Middlebury College

