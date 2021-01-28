Should Burlington Reinstate Ranked-Choice Voting?

Live call-in discussion: It came. It went. And now, on Town Meeting Day, voters in Burlington will decide whether to reinstate ranked-choice voting. This hour, we talk with supporters and opponents of ranked-choice voting, and we answer your questions.



Our guests are:

Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG)

executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG) Kurt Wright, former Burlington City Council president and former Republican state representative for Chittenden County

former Burlington City Council president and former Republican state representative for Chittenden County Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent at Maine Public

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.