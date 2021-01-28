Related Program: 
Should Burlington Reinstate Ranked-Choice Voting?

26 minutes ago
  A white sign that says
    On Town Meeting Day, Mar. 2, voters in Burlington will decide whether to reinstate ranked-choice voting.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: It came. It went. And now, on Town Meeting Day, voters in Burlington will decide whether to reinstate ranked-choice voting. This hour, we talk with supporters and opponents of ranked-choice voting, and we answer your questions.


Our guests are:

  • Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG)
  • Kurt Wright, former Burlington City Council president and former Republican state representative for Chittenden County 
  • Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent at Maine Public

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

