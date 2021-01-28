Should Burlington Reinstate Ranked-Choice Voting?

Live call-in discussion: It came. It went. And now, on Town Meeting Day, voters in Burlington will decide whether to reinstate ranked-choice voting. This hour, we talk with supporters and opponents of ranked-choice voting, and we answer your questions.
Our guests are:
- Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG)
- Kurt Wright, former Burlington City Council president and former Republican state representative for Chittenden County
- Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent at Maine Public
Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.
We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.