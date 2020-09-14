Related Program: 
Should Vermont Be Worried About Voter Fraud?

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

The federal lawsuit challenging Vermont’s plan for universal mail-in ballots. Plus, COVID-19 cases shut down a school, a fifth-generation dairy operation closing, and the potential for a safe injection site in Burlington.

Thomas Dairy, Fifth Generation Rutland Milk Business, To Close

By Sep 11, 2020
Holstein cows
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another casualty in Vermont's dairy industry. Rutland-based Thomas Dairy will close next month because its sales plummeted when schools and restaurants shut down this spring.