Show # 1196 !

This week's show will air exactly 23 years to the day that All the Traditions hit the airwaves for the first time...we'll celebrate with lots of old favorites, vintage live-in-the=studio performances, and tons of gratitude!!

This program will air on Sunday, October 13th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Richard Ruane & Beth Duquette will be performing at a pop-Up Concert at Vermont Tree Goods on Main Street.in Bristol on Thursday October 17th from 7-8pm sponnsored by the 5 Town Friends of the Arts.



Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founding member John McEuen performs @ The Chandler Center For The Arts in Randolph on Saturday October 19th.

There will be a concert on Friday, October 18 at the Seven Stars Art Center in Sharon, at 7pm featuring 4 solo guitarists playing 4 styles of acoustic guitar instrumentals . The performers are Spencer Lewis, Peter Neri, Ed Eastridge, and William Ghezzi.

There will be a contra dance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday, October 18th at 8:00 p.m. Luke Donforth calls with music provided by Cloud Ten.

UK singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid will be plauing at the Whallonsburg, NY Grange Hall on Friday, October 18th.

Rick and His All-Star Ramblers will be playing at the Hotel Vermont in Burlington on Sunday, October 20th at 4 p.m.

Trio Sefardi celebrates the musical heritage of the exiled Jews of Spain, the Sephardim, with songs in Ladino about love and courtship, holidays and hope. They will be playing at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury on October 15th at 7:30pm,

at the Old Town Hall in Brookfield on October 17th at 7pm, at the Brattleboro Music & Art Center on October 19th at 7:30pm and on Sunday afternoon October 20th at Congregation Ruach haMaqom on Archibald St. in Burlington at 4pm.

The Yves Lambert Trio will perform at the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon on Saturday October 19th at 7:30 p.m.

The Woodchucks Revisited Quartet will perform at the Springfield UU Church Coffeehouse on Saturday October 19th at 7 p.m.