Sims: Broadband And The NEK

By 19 minutes ago
  • Connectivity is still a challenge in the Northeast Kingdom, and other rural parts of Vermont.
    Connectivity is still a challenge in the Northeast Kingdom, and other rural parts of Vermont.
    Sims

Lately I’ve been spending a lot of time in the basement bathroom of a Greensboro church - for the fast internet. And I’m thankful for Spark, the new co-working space close to my house, where I know I can participate in video conferences.

A tech company co-founder I know takes turns with his wife uploading data files from their home office. A local librarian pays two service providers for backup when one inevitably goes out. A doctor rents a better-connected second office for telemedicine. The internet in most of the Northeast Kingdom, and other rural parts of Vermont, simply does not support modern life.

People patch it together. But we know it’s a drag on our economy and it drives young people away. And if these problems weren’t big enough, there are more on the horizon.

Soon, fast, reliable internet will be needed for basic services, safety and health. Renewing a driver’s license is much easier online. My new hot water heater lets me monitor its performance and change settings over Wifi. Doctors’ offices encourage making appointments and requesting refills over the Web.

All Vermonters deserve access to this essential resource. And it’s clear by now that large communications companies won’t solve this for us. There’s not enough money to be made.

The big leaps in service lately have come from communities banding together or partnering with small providers. Craftsbury, where I live, just built its own 13-mile fiber network using federal grants. The percentage of buildings in town with access to high speed internet went from 8% to almost half.

The Vermont House overwhelmingly approved a bill in March to provide more funding for community-owned and public/private partnerships like this one. But, with adjournment looming, it appears stuck in the Senate Finance committee. I hope Senate leaders understand how important this issue is to their rural constituents.

We can’t afford to wait another year – and I’d really like to get out of the bathroom.

Tags: 
Commentary Series
Broadband
Government & Politics
The Vermont Economy
The Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Stoner: DIY Fiber

By Apr 3, 2019
kynny / iStock

For many years, I’ve been part of a small group of Craftsbury residents that’s been working to build community support for bringing high-speed internet service to our town.

Marchildon: Critical Connectivity

By Apr 2, 2019
olm26250 / iStock

Without a doubt, times have changed. Time was when access to the internet was considered a luxury - even a novelty – but those days are long gone. Today, fast, reliable and affordable access to the internet is as much a necessity as electricity. And the digital revolution touches all aspects of our lives – from our children needing access to do their homework, to businesses requiring a connection to serve their customers and everybody’s need to stay connected with friends and family.

McQuiston: Last Mile Broadband

By Apr 1, 2019
Vermont Business Magazine

Just last week I was standing in a meeting room at a prominent Burlington-area hotel and I could not get onto the Internet. I went over to a window. Still nothing. I finally had to track down a password to access their WiFi.

Vermont Legislature Eyes ECFiber As Model For Community-Based Broadband Build-out

By Mar 26, 2019
Eric Boen, ECFiber broadband engineer, looks at the camera while working on a house in East Thetford, Vermont.
John Dillon / VPR

As lawmakers look for ways to get more Vermonters connected with high-speed broadband, they’re increasingly turning to community-based solutions. ECFiber, a nonprofit in the Upper Valley, has paved the way.

Vermont House Overwhelmingly Advances Broadband Bill Funding Community Models

By Mar 26, 2019
Stock image of fiber-optic cables.
kynny / iStock

The Vermont House on Tuesday overwhelmingly backed a bill designed to spread broadband internet throughout rural parts of the state.

VTel CEO Defends Federally Funded Wireless Project

By Mar 29, 2019
VTel CEO Michel Guite
Steve Zind / VPR File

Vermont Telephone Company CEO Michel Guite is defending his federally funded wireless broadband project, and says it serves hundreds of  thousands of addresses in Vermont. But the state says areas that were supposed to be reached by the VTel signal remain unserved.