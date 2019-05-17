Related Program: 
VPR News

Single Beds, High-Tech Lifts Among Features At UVM Medical Center's New Building

By 1 hour ago
  • A room in the Miller building at UVM Medical Center, with a bed and a dummy patient laying in it.
    A room in the new Miller building at UVM Medical Center, with a bed and a dummy patient.
    Emily Corwin / VPR

The University of Vermont Medical Center unveiled its new Robert E. and Holly D. Miller Building to reporters on Friday. The building has 128 rooms, serving specialty surgery, cardiology, oncology and orthopedic patients.

Previously only 30% of the hospital's patient rooms had single beds; now, nearly all will be singles.

"Single-room occupancy is better for the patient, for the family, and certainly delivers better outcomes," said Dawn LeBaron, the vice president of hospital services.

Each bed in the new building will come with a tablet, allowing patients to request assistance, review their medical records and control lighting. Some rooms also have ceiling lifts, which can move patients from the bed to the bathroom and back.

The hospital is seeking LEED certification for the $187-million building, which administrators say will use half the energy of a comparable hospital facility.

Patients will move into the building in two weeks.

