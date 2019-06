Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Sir Mark Elder, conductor

Vaughan Williams: The Wasps Overture

Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus

Elgar: Symphony No. 1

Britten: Suite on English Folk Songs A Time There Was

Walton: Crown Imperial March  (Jay Friedman, conductor)

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13 (excerpt) (Riccardo Muti, conductor)

Listen Saturday June 15 at 8 p.m.