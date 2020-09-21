Related Program: 
Ski Season Is On, But Masks Must Be Too

By , & 20 minutes ago
Preparing for COVID-19 on the slopes. Plus, ending cash bail in Chittenden County jails, Vermont’s congressional delegation responds to the death of RBG, and unemployment.

Vt. Resorts To Skiers: Be Flexible, Be Patient, And Maybe Bring A Sandwich

By 12 hours ago
A gondola against a green mountain
Nina Keck / VPR

Vermont's ski resorts employ about 13,000 people, a quarter of them year-round, and the $1.6 billion industry typically brings in $925 million in direct spending, plus the $675 million resorts spend on vendors according to Ski Vermont. The current pandemic, however, has been anything but typical, and across Vermont, ski resorts are taking different approaches for how to open for the upcoming season.

Why Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George Wants To End Cash Bail

By Sep 18, 2020
Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George at a podium
Henry Epp / VPR File

Prosecutors in Vermont's most populous county will no longer recommend cash bail for defendants who are awaiting trial.