Skier Killed In Avalanche In Ammonoosuc Ravine On Side Of Mount Washington

Originally published on February 4, 2021 6:49 pm

A solo back-country skier was found dead on Mount Washington Wednesday beneath an apparent avalanche.

Ian Forgays of Lincoln, VT was reported missing Tuesday night.

His vehicle was parked near Ammonoosuc Ravine. Rescuers hiked into the area and located an avalanche beacon signal.

They found Forgays' body beneath 13 feet of packed snow and debris. He was buried in what the Mount Washington Avalanche Center called a "terrain trap" in the ravine's main gully.

Forecasters say the recent winter storm triggered several natural avalanches on the mountain. Remaining snow still poses a moderate risk.

The state Fish and Game Department says Forgays had good experience and preparation. They say it's a reminder that back-country skiing is always extremely risky.

