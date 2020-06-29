From Slam Poetry to Mr. Rogers: What Vermont Artists Have To Teach Us About Race

Protests erupted across the country over the killing of George Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day. Calls for justice and the overthrowing of systemic racism in the U.S. echoed from Burlington to Seattle. In this recorded conversation, we speak with Vermont poet and educator Rajnii Eddins about how he views this historic moment.

We also include a poem Eddins wrote, a list of Vermont artists of color whose work you can explore, and book and podcast recommendations about racism and anti-racism from Vermont Edition guests and NPR.

Our guest is:

Rajnii Eddins, a poet, author, facilitator and educator

This is the fourth post in a series from the episode of Vermont Edition that originally broadcasted live on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1 p.m.

The following has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Jane Lindholm: Rajnii Eddins, how are you feeling and thinking about this particular moment?

Rajnii Eddins: I feel like this time is a crucial opportunity for people to have that much heralded revolution in human conscience. Morality seems to be consistently beset with these tragedies, and usually they're localized as isolated incidences, but it seems like there's much more opportunity now to see the glaring reality and face it more forthrightly.

Do you think that'll really happen?

I think as long as we have life and breath, we have time and opportunity to choose it. So, it depends on all of our work collectively.

Are you seeing a different tone or tenor to the conversation right now? Because it's not that you haven't been seeing this, that you haven't been working on issues of equity and racism and culture. But you're saying there's a chance that those who haven't been, including those in power, may do it now, even though that’s not really something you get to control.

I think what we're seeing now is new because it's a new year. It's a new day. We have gone in cycles historically, but I think collectively, if we utilize it as an opportunity to really serve our human needs with equity, then it can be transformational. So, I'm hopeful. But I think that it just relies on each individual person's integrity as a human being to kind of claim humanity as a priority more than Whiteness.

Rajnii Eddins, we started this conversation talking a little bit about how parents can talk to children and how families and schools can have this conversation. You also work with kids. How are you talking to young people about what they're experiencing and seeing?

I think the greatest gift you can give, one of the greatest gifts you can offer to young people, is respecting and recognizing their own intelligence and capacity for critical thinking. So, I think just communicating to them with candor, being willing to listen and not patronize or be paternalistic. Then your manner towards youth goes a great deal of a long way. And I think youth often spot the hypocrisy of adults because they notice the discomfort that sometimes we have in terms of communicating honestly about these things like race and racism. But we need to don that armor of courage and respect for human dignity to serve them and model well.

"White Is" a poem by Rajnii Eddins:

White as it stands

is sitting

on the bloody backs of a million headless children

White is a cancer

They should call it that

Cancer privilege

Cancer supremacy

Cancer power

Disease lady

The disease man

The sick man

The sick people

The poison culture

The predator culture

The murder rape mayhem society

The silent ill innocent ones

White the color is angry at white the lack of consciousness

For ever being associated

With its benign antiseptic massacre

Milk now curdles at the sound of the word

Henceforth the conduct of angry wounded insecure people will be called

Wicked

The wicked people

The wicked witch

The wicked man

The wicked children

Spit in the faces of the brown children

While their wicked parents cheered

Their reddened faces swelling at the mere thought

Of a colored people

Tainting

Their wicked only spaces

Toni Morrison wrote in the bluest eye how one beautiful black black girl

Thought it would be more beautiful to be wicked

My mother was alive

When it was illegal

To drink from wicked only water fountains

As if the water itself was wicked

The fronts of stores and buses were reserved for the wicked

Redlining

Segregation

The 13th amendment

Convict leasing

Trigger happy policing

Demonizing the deceased is a wicked thing

It's the wicked man's burden to civilize the primitive natural world

You see what happens when the word is replaced for the conduct a veil slips and suddenly a grinning rictus appears behind what was deemed normal as if a blacklight turned on and all the myriad residue was revealed in what had seemed to be so unblemished

The violent selfish amnesiac people

The violent selfish amnesiac feminists movement

A crowd of 3000 violent selfish amnesiacs watched with their violent selfish amnesiac children as a man was burned to death

My great grandmother called anyone who was not Black

Funny folk

Sadly there is nothing funny about these people

Their hands are too bloody from feasting on my ancestors flesh

They come to me with chunks in their teeth

Centuries of devout devouring still on their breath and expect me not to recoil at the stench

The violent selfish amnesiac lady gripped her purse tightly

Smiled tightly

Crossed the street

Swiftly

I think she knew I knew

Explore more of Rajnii Eddins work including his new book, ‘Their Names Are Mine,’ on his website.

Explore the works of other Vermont artists of color

Major Jackson is a poet and professor of english at the University of Vermont. Jackson is the author of five book of poetry including Leaving Saturn which won the Cave Canem Poetry Prize, and Roll Deep, his most recent book of poetry. Jackson has been published in The New Yorker and has been featured in Best American Poetry. We recommend you read Renga for Obama, a poem featuring Jackson and 266 other American poets, published stanza by stanza during the first 100 days of the Trump presidency.

Muslim Girls Making Change is a group of four young Vermont artists working for social justice through their slam poetry. Even though Kiran Waqar, Hawa Adam, Lena Ginawi and Balkisa Abdikadir are just freshmen in college, they have been recognized by the National Education Association and Senator Bernie Sanders and written about in Huffington Post. The group performed several of their poems including 'You’re White' and Wake Up America at the Institute for the Study of Knowledge Management in Education’s Big Ideas Fest in December 2018.

Watch the four perform at VPR in 2018 here.

Bill Forchion is a multidisciplinary artist and motivational speaker based in southern Vermont. Forchion incorporates many forms of media into his work, including film making, poetry and acrobatic performance. He is the author of five books of poetry. We recommend you check out some of Forchion’s recent poems, including Too much to live for and It ain’t safe yet (a poem for Juneteenth 2020).

Shanta Lee Gander is a photographer, poet and journalist currently pursuing an MFA at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Gander is a director and editor for Mount Island, a literary magazine for rural LGBTQ+ and POC voices. She received a New England Newspaper & Press Association 2019 award for investigative journalism work in The Commons. We recommend you dive into Gander’s photography collections, including Surrender and Adventures in the Everyday.

Dr. François Clemmons is an actor, playwright, singer and educator living in Middlebury Vermont. Clemmons is most known for his 25-year career on Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, where he became the first African American to have a recurring role on a kids' U.S. television series. Clemmons is also a Grammy-winning opera singer and founder of the Harlem Spiritual Ensemble. He was the director of the Middlebury College Choir for 17 years before retiring in 2013. Listen to Clemmons’s conversation with NPR’s StoryCorps in 2018, recorded 50 years after the show’s premier. Clemmons recently published a memoir which you can buy here.

Learn more about Vermont artists through the Vermont Arts Council and their series on creative expression ‘I am a Vermont Artist.’

You can also check out the Clemmons Family Farm, one of the largest African-American-owned historic farms in Vermont and a non-profit organization that works to celebrate African-American heritage, farming, culture and arts.

An Anti-Racist Reading List

With the help of listeners, in-show guests, NPR, Everyone's Books in Brattleboro and the Vermont African American Heritage Trail, Vermont Edition compiled a list of books and podcasts for Vermonters who want to learn more about race, racism and antiracism in the United States and Vermont throughout history.

On the history and politics of racism:

On policing and incarceration:

On antiracism and the role white people play:

On the story of Black Vermont:

On race, racism and antiracism for young people:

For more Vermont specific reading on racism, check out Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.

Anti-Racist Podcast Listening from NPR:

