Snowboarder, Innovator, Entrepreneur: The Life And Legacy Of Jake Burton Carpenter

  • Wood cut outs spelling
    A wooden sign honors snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter at Stowe Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 22. Snowboarders turned out to take turns down the mountain on opening day in honor of the founder of Burton Snowboards, who died Nov. 20.
    Lisa Rathke / Associated Press

Join the discussion: Jake Burton Carpenter has been called the "godfather" of snowboarding, founding Burton Snowboards and helping transform the sport from a novelty into a staple of winter recreation. He died last week from complications related to cancer. Vermont Edition is talking snowboarders and associates to reflect on Carpenter's life and career. 

Carpenter died last week from complications related to cancer. He was 65.

We'll talk with those who knew Carpenter professionally and personally, including former professional snowboarder Kevin Pearce.

Share your memories and reflections on the man who helped make snowboarding what it is today in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Burton Snowboards Founder Jake Burton Carpenter Dies At 65

By Nov 21, 2019
Man stands at a podium with a Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum sign in front
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

Jake Burton Carpenter, who popularized the sport of snowboarding and founded the Burlington-based Burton Snowboards, has died at age 65.

Londonderry Plans A Public Sculpture To Honor Its Burton Snowboard History

By Jan 6, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Jake Burton Carpenter's first snowboard factory was in the southern Vermont resort town of Londonderry, near the Stratton and Bromley ski areas, and now the town wants to install a sculpture to let everyone know.

'StoryCorps' Vermont: A Life Built On Snowboarding

By & Sep 6, 2016
StoryCorps

Jake Burton Carpenter pioneered the sport of snowboarding and is the founder of Burton Snowboards, headquartered in Burlington, Vermont. His wife Donna Carpenter is the company CEO.