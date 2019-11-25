Snowboarder, Innovator, Entrepreneur: The Life And Legacy Of Jake Burton Carpenter

Join the discussion: Jake Burton Carpenter has been called the "godfather" of snowboarding, founding Burton Snowboards and helping transform the sport from a novelty into a staple of winter recreation. He died last week from complications related to cancer. Vermont Edition is talking snowboarders and associates to reflect on Carpenter's life and career.

We'll talk with those who knew Carpenter professionally and personally, including former professional snowboarder Kevin Pearce.

Share your memories and reflections on the man who helped make snowboarding what it is today in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.