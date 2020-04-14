Solving Rutland's Tech Gap As Students Learn From Home

In Rutland, city leaders are trying to fill the gap for students who don’t have access to necessary technology as Vermont schools conduct distance learning for the rest of the academic year. Plus, what it’s like to be a paramedic during a pandemic, and COVID-19 cases in Vermont start to plateau.

