Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Solving Rutland's Tech Gap As Students Learn From Home

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

In Rutland, city leaders are trying to fill the gap for students who don’t have access to necessary technology as Vermont schools conduct distance learning for the rest of the academic year. Plus, what it’s like to be a paramedic during a pandemic, and COVID-19 cases in Vermont start to plateau.

Want the web versions of the stories you just heard? Click below:

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe here.

Credit Lara Dickson / For VPR

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Coronavirus
Education
Health
Rutland

Related Content

The Latest On COVID-19, And How Urgent Care Centers Are Treating The Disease

By & Apr 10, 2020
A sign on a tree encouraging social distancing.
Matthew Smith / VPR

Vermont's state of emergency orders have been extended through mid-May. But even as the state prepares for a surge in cases in late April or early May, how do Vermonters without primary care physicians and health insurance get tested or receive care? We talk with Department of Health officials, and a nurse practitioner running an urgent care clinic, for the latest on the virus and about getting healthcare in the COVID-19 era.

Vermont's Prison COVID-19 Outbreak Brings Concerns For Inmates And Their Families

By & & Emily Aiken 20 hours ago
Northwest State Correctional Facility, shown in this 2008 file photo, would be closed as part of the new proposal.
Toby Talbot / AP File

A total of 32 inmates and 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections has moved 28 of those inmates to Northeast Correctional Complex to help isolate the virus. This hour, we talk to to the Department of Corrections about what the state is doing to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Vermont prisons. 

What's It Like On The Front Lines of a Pandemic? Ask A Paramedic

By & 12 hours ago
A paramedic selfie inside an ambluance.
Courtesy

The COVID-19 pandemic is stretching the resources of the health care system, both here in Vermont and around the country. Health care workers, especially in hospitals, must come in contact with patients who have the coronavirus, but so must emergency workers who run ambulances and other response systems.

'Pleasant, Chaotic Experience': Caring For ECHO's Animals Through The Coronavirus

By Apr 12, 2020
A person wearing a cloth over his face stands on a stepladder next to a tank.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Ever since Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency in Vermont on March 13, the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain has been closed to the public. Inside those locked doors, however, a small crew continues to care for the museum's 70 different animal species. It has been, according to director of animal care and facilities Steve Smith, "a pleasant, chaotic experience."