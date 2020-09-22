Some In It For The Long Haul After Contracting COVID-19

Live call-in discussion: They're in it for the long haul. Fatigued. Short of breath. Continuing to exhibit symptoms weeks -- if not months -- after contracting COVID-19. This hour: long-haulers and the known -- and unknown -- effects of a once-in-a-century virus. We hear from a physician at the University of Vermont and answer your questions.

Our guest is:

Dr. Katherine Menson, adult pulmonologist and ICU intensivist at the University of Vermont Medical Center

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

