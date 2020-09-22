Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Some In It For The Long Haul After Contracting COVID-19

By & 1 hour ago
  • Medics pull a probe out of a container through a car window.
    Long-haulers continue to exhibit symptoms weeks, if not months, after contracting COVID-19.
    Ella Spottswood / Courtesy

Live call-in discussion: They're in it for the long haul. Fatigued. Short of breath. Continuing to exhibit symptoms weeks -- if not months -- after contracting COVID-19. This hour: long-haulers and the known -- and unknown -- effects of a once-in-a-century virus. We hear from a physician at the University of Vermont and answer your questions.

Our guest is:

Dr. Katherine Menson, adult pulmonologist and ICU intensivist at the University of Vermont Medical Center

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.
We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
University of Vermont Medical Center

Related Content

How Vermonters Feel About A COVID Vaccine

By , & 5 hours ago
Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
Lara Dickson / For VPR

The latest VPR/Vermont PBS poll finds Vermonters largely uncertain about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, Senator Leahy on Justice Ginsburg’s now-vacant Supreme Court seat, a second wave in Quebec, and the triumphant return of bonus data.

Vermont News Updates For Monday, September 21

By VPR Staff 20 hours ago
Diners socially distance outside of a restaurant
Shanta Lee Gander / For VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus and more for Monday, September 21.