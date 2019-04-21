Spring Holidays and New Leaves Aplenty

Easter, Passover, and early spring music festivals - let’s celebrate!

This program will air on Sunday April 1t from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

From April 29 to May 5, Young Tradition Vermont hosts the 16th Annual Young Tradition Festival in Burlington, VT! This year’s Festival is bigger and better than ever, with nightly concerts featuring Beaton-Plasse (4/29); Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves (4/30); Le Vent du Nord (5/1); Genticorum (5/2); and Martin Hayes (5/3); five post-concert “festival club” sessions led by Festival host band Pete’s Posse (from 8pm to 10pm on 4/29 through 5/3); a tribute concert for musician and community organizer Martha Pellerin (5/5); and the Young Tradition Contest and Showcase (5/4), featuring top young performers from Vermont and beyond!

Patty Larkin will perform a benefit concert at the Brick Church Music Series in Williston on Friday April 26th at 7 p.m.

The Will Patton Ensemble will be performing at the Plainfield Opera House on

Sunday, April 28th at 4 p.m.

The Sky Blue Boys will perform two full sets in a late-afternoon matinee on Sunday, April 28th at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls. Doors at 3 p.m., show at 4.

On Saturday April 27th from 3-5 p.m. there will be a house concert in Montpelier featuring Aaron Marcus joined by Hollis Easter with Sam Sanders for a concert full of original tunes, deep songs, and magic. The concert will be followed by a short jam session, so bring your instruments. RSVP (armarcus@gmail.com) for a seat (and for the downtown Montpelier address).

Katie Trautz will hold a CD Release Show at the Light Club Lamp Shop in Burlington on Saturday, April 27th at 9 p.m.

Guitar wizard Sean Ashby performs live at Brandon Music on Saturday April 27th at 7:30 p.m.

The Chandler Music Hall in Randoph presents Low Lily as part of their Upstairs series on Friday, April 26th.

Westford Music Series Presents The Oleo Romeos on Sunday April 28th at 4 p.m. at the White Church on the Common in Westford.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday April 27th with live music from Atlantic Crossing and with Don Stratton calling. Dancing begins at 8 p.m. with basic dance instruction at 7:45.

The UVM Lane Series presents Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage on Friday April 26th at 7:30 p.m. at the UVM recital hall.