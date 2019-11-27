Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

St. Albans Author Explores Northern Vermont's Role In The War Of 1812

By & 44 minutes ago
  • An image of author Jason Barney and the cover of his new book,
    St. Albans author Jason Barney, who has deep family roots in Swanton, researched the role of his hometown and other Northern Vermont communities for his new book, "Northern Vermont In The War Of 1812."
    Arcadia Publishing, courtesy / Author photo, courtesy

Live call-in discussion: Barely a generation removed from the Revolutionary War, the United States again found itself fighting Great Britain in the War of 1812. Vermont Edition talks about a new book by St. Albans author Jason Barney that explores the role small Vermont towns near the Canadian border played in the larger conflict.

Barney, a local historian and history teacher at Missisquoi Valley Union High School, explores this lesser-known history in his new book Northern Vermont In the War of 1812.

He grew up in Highgate, with family roots in Swanton. The author has even traced his Barney ancestors to their military service in the war.

Barney joins Vermont Edition to explain how the War of 1812 began, the reaction among Northern Vermont communities to a war which abruptly ended trade across the Canadian border, the death and disease that plagued Vermonters at the outset of the war, and how Vermonters addressed questions of patriotism as they saw (and often participated in) illegal cross-border smuggling during the war.

Share your questions or thoughts on Vermont and the War of 1812 in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
History
Author
Books

Related Content

Archer Mayor On 30 Years Of Detective Novels, Law Enforcement And Making Vermont Home

By & Sep 27, 2019
Jane Lindholm interviews Newfane author Archer Mayor on "Vermont Edition" in front of a live audience in VPR's Stetson Studio One on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Over the course of 30 novels, Newfane author Archer Mayor has chronicled the detective work of Joe Gunther and the fictitious Vermont Bureau of Investigation. Mayor joins Vermont Edition and a live audience in VPR's Stetson Studio One to discuss his writing, his 30th Joe Gunther novel titled Bomber's Moon, his law enforcement career and how he came to make Vermont his home.

Of Apples And Orchards: Chronicling The 'Cider Revival' In Vermont And Beyond

By & Sep 4, 2019
A map of the U.S. Northeast showing cideries and apple orchards in various states.
Gabriele Wilson / Abrams Press

If you're looking for a Vermont-made beverage to quench your thirst, you could drown in options: craft beer, locally-distilled spirits and even Vermont-made sodas. You can increasingly add craft cider to the mix. We're talking about all things hard cider and the growing popularity of the centuries-old drink.