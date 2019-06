A salmon red tail boa snake named Snickers. A bantam chicken named Unicorn. A black guinea pig named Midnight. These were just a few of the honored guests that took part in the 70th annual St. Johnsbury Pet Parade.

For decades pets from all over the Northeast Kingdom have scurried, strutted and hoofed their way down Main Street with their humans. This year's parade theme was "Christmas in June," and Erica Heilman stopped by to talk with some of the participants.

Listen above to the story.