St. Patrick and the First Day of Spring

Lots to be thankful for, including maple sugar time and the beauties of early spring!

This program will air on Sunday March 15th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

***Please note - because of concerns about the corona virus, many of these shows have been cancelled or postponed...make sure to check before traveling to be sure the show is still happening!***

Don & Jenn are two-thirds of David Rosane & The Zookeepers. As a duo, they play original bluesy soul, gentle folk, and sexy jazz. They will be performing at 7 p.m. on March 22 at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening with Jonatha Brooke on Sunday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers March 19: Montpelier, Three Penny Taproom, 9 p.m.

March 22: Ferrisburgh, , Dakin Farm, , more or less noon to 3 p.m., The Sky Blue Boys. It’s the annual sugar season celebration featuring free music in the afternoon.

Singers from New England, Québec, and beyond will gather for the 40th annual Vermont All-Day Sacred Harp Singing on Saturday, March 21st from 10 am to 4 pm at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society (CVUUS) at 2 Duane Court in Middlebury.

The Ontario duo Moonfruits will be playing their first Vermont gig on Sunday March 22nd at the Light Club Lamp Shop in Burlington.

“A Celtic Equinox” in Cabot on Saturday, March 21st will feature The Zeichner Trio, Vermont fiddler Geordie Lynd and the band Footworks. It's all happening at the Willey Building Auditorium in Cabot. Doors Open at 6:30 p.m. - Music Starts at 7pm.

A song circle and jam session will be held Wednesday, March 18, at the Godnick Adult Center in Rutland from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

The Vermont Trad Fest will be happening from Friday March 20th to March 22 at various locations in Central Vermont. Featured musicians will include Tony DeMarco and Eamon O'Leary, Dominique Dodge, Sarah Blair, Benedict Koehler, and many more. For more information, please contact Annabel Moynihan, Vermont Music Center, 802 272-5304, annabelmoynihan@gmail.com

Cabot Arts presents a family old time square and contra dance every second Saturday of the month from September through May at the Willey Building Auditorium in Cabot beginning at 7:30 p.m. with VT fiddler David Carpenter and a rotating cast of callers and support musicians. The dances are taught and are easily learned by young and old.

Snake Mountain Bluegrass will be performing at Brandon Music on Saturday March 21st at 7:30 p.m.