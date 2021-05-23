Related Program: 
Staked, Caged Or Trellised, Your Tomatoes Will Grow Tall And Strong All Summer!

  • Young tomato plants growing in soil with a metal cage around them for support.
    You can support your tomato plants as they grow by using stakes, trellises or cages, as pictured here.
Tomato-planting time is here! In most parts of Vermont, especially the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley, you can plant tomatoes in your gardens and raised beds as soon as this weekend. If you’re in the mountains, wait a bit longer in case of overnight frost.

These handy guidelines will get you off and running for early-season tomato care.

In terms of keeping your tomato plants healthy and thriving, it's all about support. Supporting the plant as it grows bigger and taller is beneficial to a bigger tomato crop and for avoiding leaf diseases and blight.

If you’ve planted dwarf or determinate tomato varieties, like Celebrity, you can simply put a stake next to it and tie the plant to it. As these varieties tend to stay small, you can even place a small cage around it.

The larger kinds of tomato plants, like Big Beefs, Brandywines and Sun Gold grow to monster-sized plants, however, and will need more support.

Trellis systems, from simple to elaborate can keep plants propped up or encircle the plant in a metal cage with stakes inside to tie the plant and keep it vertical.

Pruning your tomato plant throughout the season can also help keep it in check. Simply trim off the suckers.

Towards early July, trim those small shoots that grow from the main stem and this will help keep the plant from growing too out of hand. Also, keeping the plant vertical will help avoid blight on the leaves.

Q: I just got some new peach trees but I do not know how often I should water them. — Aston, in North Pomfret

The main tip for folks who buy and plant fruit-bearing trees is to keep the trees well-watered that first week and then continue to keep it well-watered for its first year.

Begin by using a five-gallon bucket of water and use the whole amount each day for a week. This works well if you've planted the tree in well-drained soil. Clay soil will hold more moisture so don’t water quite as much, perhaps every other day.

After the first week, keep up your watering for the tree's important first year. 

Here's a great rule of thumb: If the diameter of the trunk of the tree is about an inch, you want to use 10 gallons of water each time you water.

Another method that works for continuous watering is to use a gator, which is like a plastic bag with tiny holes in it that holds water and then slowly releases it into the ground to water the tree roots.

Putting Down Roots; How To Prepare And Plant A New Tree In Your Yard

May 16, 2021
When you decide to plant a tree, you most likely expect it to stay put for a long time. When considering conditions and factors other than sunlight, soil and water, sometimes trees don’t thrive where they’re planted.

Now, there is new information on how to plant trees to give us better options for success. We’ll learn the steps of how to select a tree in a nursery, clean up the roots at home and how to plant it properly so it will survive.

Build A Garden With Layers Of Newspaper, Lawn Clippings And Compost

Apr 25, 2021
A mole peeks out from a pile of dirt on a green lawn.
Welcome to raised-bed-building season! With a few materials you most likely have on hand and no tilling, you can create a no-dig garden bed or convert an existing bed to no-dig.  And you can build it so weeds, mice and voles will stay out!

The Best Tomatoes To Grow In A Container For A Summer Full Of Fresh Produce

May 9, 2021
Tomato plants in plastic containers on a balcony.
If you want fresh tomatoes right on your porch, balcony or steps all summer long, consider containers! Container tomatoes are the perfect way to grow your own fresh produce, as long as you choose the right variety and the right container. 

When Foraging For Wild Edibles, Always Identify Before You Try

May 2, 2021
Greens, herbs and flowers lay in a wooden basket.
If you forage for wild leeks, ramps and other wild edibles growing right now, it is imperative that you heed caution and know proper wild edible identification.

This helps ensure you stay safe and the wild edibles can continue to thrive. It's best to adopt some best practices when out looking for these delicious bits of nature in the springtime. 

How To Thin Those Self-Sowing Flowers And Veggies

Apr 18, 2021
Small green seedlings grow in dark brown soil
With warm weather settling in, you may step out to your garden or gaze at your raised bed and notice many seeds are germinating! Flowers such as calendula, verbena and poppies, and veggies like arugula, lettuce and mustard, may have self sown from last year. And this is the time to thin them out!