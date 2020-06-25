Related Program: 
Starting A Health Care Career During COVID-19

By , & 46 minutes ago
Meet three young nurses caring for Vermonters during the pandemic. Plus: the senate’s police reform bill, COVID-19 cases, and sweet, sweet maple syrup.

‘Kind Of Freaky’: Health Care Workers Reflect On Starting Careers Amid A Pandemic

By 13 hours ago
Three women in scrubs and face masks.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Young health care workers' early years are being defined by a pandemic that wasn’t part of their classes or in their textbooks. VPR spoke with three health care workers who were all in the beginning stages of their careers when the first cases of the coronavirus hit.

How The Pandemic Food Assistance Plan Works, And How It Doesn’t

By , & Jun 24, 2020
Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
Lara Dickson / For VPR

Getting food to Vermonters in need during the pandemic. Plus: police reform, Springfield Hospital’s bankruptcy filing, and a UVM medical student talks about his experience with DACA.

Despite Small Outbreaks, Vt. Officials Say COVID Curve Is 'Starting To Flatten'

By 12 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott stands at a podium next to a screen
Screenshot / ORCA media

Vermont's top health official says the state has effectively slowed the growth of new COVID-19 cases, despite scattered outbreaks in Rutland, Windham and Chittenden counties.

Vermont Health Official And Winooski Mayor On Children And COVID-19

By & Jun 22, 2020
A yellow school bus with notes reading "we miss you" in the windows.
Abagael Giles / VPR

Kids are not immune to COVID-19, as we've seen in the recent outbreak centered in Winooski, where nearly half of the positive tests are in children. This hour: we'll spend some time looking at coronavirus and children with Dr. Breena Holmes, the director of maternal and child health for Vermont's Health Department. And Winooski's mayor Kristine Lott joins us as well.