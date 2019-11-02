Related Program: 
State Asks FEMA For Preliminary Damage Assessment

State emergency management officials are taking steps to seek disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the Halloween wind and rain storm.

Piney Woods Road in Monkton was washed out Friday morning after the storm. Town clerk Sharon Gomez told community members on Facebook that municipal road crews were working on several washed out roads
Credit Julie Scribner, Courtesy

Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann has asked FEMA for a preliminary damage assessment. This is a step toward applying for a federal disaster declaration that would help pay for repairs to roadways and other public infrastructure.

Officials said Saturday that 12 Vermont towns report major damage from the storm. These include Fairfax, Hyde Park, Johnson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stowe, Thetford, Waterville, Williston, Wolcott, Worcester, and Weybridge, and more communities are likely to be added to the list as towns assess damage.

Meanwhile, flood warnings persist on the Missisquoi River at East Berkshire, the Lamoille River at Jeffersonville, and the Barton River near Coventry. Motorists are reminded to stay off flooded roads.

More than 22,000 customers continued to be without electric service statewide as of midday Saturday. Utilities say some customers may not see service restored until early next week.

Two shelters opened Friday night at Newport Municipal Building 222 Main Street and St. Albans Town Educational Center, 169 South Main Street. Those will remain open on Saturday for those who need a warm place to go or to charge cell phones.

Those with damage to their homes should contact 2-1-1 to report the damage. If you don’t reach a call specialist leave a message, they will return your call. 2-1-1 will document damage for state efforts to obtain federal aid, and to connect homeowners to appropriate services.

