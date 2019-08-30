State Buildings Locked Down In Montpelier As Police Follow Up On Report Of Armed Person

Montpelier has been at somewhat of a standstill Friday as law enforcement follows up on reports of a person with a gun at Vermont state government buildings.

The Governor's Office sent an email around 1:15 p.m. announcing the lockdown.

"State buildings in Montpelier are currently in lockdown and State Street is partially closed to traffic. No entry into, or exits from, state buildings is permitted until further notice. "Police from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are responding to a report of a person with a gun entering the State office building located at 133 State St. Evacuation and shelter-in-place procedures were activated, per state security procedures.

The governor's communication wasn't the first update to come out of Montpelier on Friday regarding the ongoing situation in downtown.

Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles had tweeted at 11:41 a.m. that its Montpelier office, located on State Street, was on lockdown. Around 12:15 p.m., Buildings Commissioner Chris Cole told VPR there was an unconfirmed report of a man with a rifle in the state office complex, prompting police to search each floor of the Department of Taxes building.

Adam Silverman, with the Vermont State Police, noted on Twitter that the state police have been assisting with the investigation but that Montpelier Police are the primary agency dealing with this situation.

Silverman also shared communication from the Vermont Department of Human Resources, sent around 12:30 p.m., that alerted employees to the lockdown but also stated "our understanding is that the situation is well under control and not a danger."