State Health Officials On COVID-19 Vaccinations, Variants And New CDC Guidelines

Live call-in discussion: Vermont is expanding COVID-19 vaccination to residents 70 to 74 years of age. As of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, residents in this age group can schedule appointments online or by calling the state’s vaccine call center. We get the latest on these vaccination efforts, plus case trends, new CDC guidance for schools and other COVID-19 news.



Our guest is:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

