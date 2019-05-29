State Librarian Promises 'Thoughtful' Process To Rename Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award

For more than half a century, Vermont’s middle-grade students have been reading books on Dorothy’s List, a reading program and book award named for Arlington author Dorothy Canfield Fisher. But the author's connection to the eugenics movement, and criticism of her stereotyped portrayal of Native Americans and French Canadians in her work, are behind the Vermont Department of Libraries' decision to change the award's name.

Jason Broughton, Vermont's state librarian and Commissioner of Libraries, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the reasons behind the name change, the relevance of Fisher and her works to present-day Vermont readers and what to expect when it comes to renaming the annual program and award.

Broadcast on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.