Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The State Of Reopening: An Update From Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine

By , & 27 minutes ago
  • Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott.
    Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine (left) and Gov. Phil Scott (right).
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Live call-in discussion: As Vermont continues to reopen its economy, states like Arizona and Texas are pumping the brakes due to surges in COVID-19. This hour: it's our weekly check-in with the Vermont health department. We get the latest COVID-19 case numbers for Vermont, as well as an update on out-of-state travel restrictions, mask guidance, and much more.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live after Gov. Phil Scott's 11:00 a.m. press conference; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Health
Health Care
Travel

Related Content

Vermont News Updates For Friday, June 26

By VPR Staff Jun 26, 2020
Kid jumps off diving board into Northwood Pool
Aliya Schneider / For VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, what it takes to unincorporate a village, and more for Friday, June 26.

Scott Eases Travel Restrictions In Effort To Boost Summer Tourism

By Jun 26, 2020
Gov. Phil Scott, seen here at his media briefing Friday, said employees in the hospitality sector account for a quarter of the total unemployment numbers in Vermont.
Screenshot / Orca Media

Nearly 20 million residents from 14 states will soon be eligible to travel to Vermont without a quarantine requirement as Gov. Phil Scott looks to provide a boost to a hospitality industry that continues to reel from the effects of COVID-19.

Q&A: Are Face Mask Requirements Legal?

By 22 hours ago

As the number of new coronavirus cases spikes in several states across the U.S., governors, county officials and business owners have been crafting laws and guidelines that mandate the use of face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

But even a simple cloth face covering has become political.