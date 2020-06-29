The State Of Reopening: An Update From Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine

Live call-in discussion: As Vermont continues to reopen its economy, states like Arizona and Texas are pumping the brakes due to surges in COVID-19. This hour: it's our weekly check-in with the Vermont health department. We get the latest COVID-19 case numbers for Vermont, as well as an update on out-of-state travel restrictions, mask guidance, and much more.

Our guest is:

Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live after Gov. Phil Scott's 11:00 a.m. press conference; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.