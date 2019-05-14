Related Program: 
VPR News

State Says Tesla Again Failed To Get Permit For Solar Project

By May 14, 2019
  • Tesla's SolarCity division moved to Vermont in 2015 and began building small-scale solar installations for customers. But the state says it failed to get the required permits for 135 projects.
    Tesla's SolarCity division moved to Vermont in 2015 and began building small-scale solar installations for customers. But the state says it failed to get the required permits for 135 projects.
    Toby Talbot / AP/file

Tesla’s solar energy company is again in trouble with the state of Vermont.

Last year, the Public Utility Commission fined Tesla $1,000 for failing to get a required permit for more than 100 solar projects. The fine was recently upheld by the Vermont Supreme Court. Now the commission has opened a new investigation into the company. It said Tesla committed a similar infraction by starting a project in East Montpelier before it got approval from regulators.

"They were very good about remediation and we thought we had put protections in place so this wouldn't happen again. And so here we are and it has happened again." - James Porter, state public advocate

James Porter, public advocate at the Department of Public Service, said the fine may be steeper this time.

“As we’re looking at a fine for the second offense, you know, that will be taken into consideration by both the department and the commission,” he said.

Tesla moved to Vermont in 2015 and began marketing mostly small scale solar projects under the name SolarCity. But the company failed to get the required permits – known as a certificate of public good – for 134 projects, according to the PUC.

Porter said he’ll be looking for a remediation plan from the company that will prevent future problems.

“They were very good about remediation and we thought we had put protections in place so this wouldn’t happen again,” he said. “And so here we are and it has happened again.”

Tesla declined to comment to VPR. In documents filed with the PUC, it said it made a mistake and accidentally began work on the project prior to approval.

Tags: 
SolarCity
Energy & Environment
Public Utility Commission
Government & Politics
VPR News

Related Content

State Says SolarCity Wasn't Following Permit Process

By Jun 30, 2017

Officials at Tesla are “working quickly” to respond after Vermont’s Public Service Board found that Tesla subsidiary SolarCity was installing solar generation projects in the state without proper approval, a company spokesman said Friday.

Public Utility Commission To Investigate SolarCity For Alleged Illegal Business Practices

By Sep 15, 2017

The Public Utility Commission will investigate the business practices of a national solar energy company that opened its Vermont office in 2015.

'Did It Work?': Burlington Electric's Vehicle Rebates

By May 12, 2019
A Chevy Bolt that's green and white and has the Burlington Electric logo on it.
Henry Epp / VPR

In 2017, officials gathered in Burlington to announce new incentives and rebates aimed at getting Vermonters to buy electric cars. The idea was to make electric vehicles more affordable for more people. But since then, how many low- or middle-income customers actually bought electric cars with those rebates?

Vermont House Passes 'Toughest' Bill In Country Aimed At Plastic Pollution

By May 11, 2019
Elaine Thompson / AP

A bill that would put Vermont in the vanguard of states trying to restrict plastic pollution awaits final action in Montpelier.

Tesla Battery Project Seeks To Turn Vermonters' Homes Into Tiny Power Plants

By Jun 9, 2016
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

As our reliance on solar and wind energy grows, so does the challenge of reliability: The wind and sun can’t be turned on and off whenever people need electricity. One part of the solution is energy storage. 