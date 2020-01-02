Related Program: 
VPR News

State Sues Dairy Farm Over Allegations Of Unpermitted Expansion

By 4 minutes ago
  • Attorney General TJ Donocan at podium outside against brick buildings.
    Attorney General TJ Donovan announces a complaint filed in Franklin County Superior Court Thursday, alleging Pleasant Valley Farms violated state agricultural rules and regulations.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Vermont's attorney general is bringing a rare enforcement action against one of the state's largest dairy farms. The AG's office filed a seven-count complaint against Pleasant Valley Farms Thursday in Franklin County.

The complaint alleges that in 2017, owners Amanda and Mark St. Pierre expanded a barn and built a new 10 million gallon manure pit without notifying the state. Manure pit run off is a major contributor to pollution in Lake Champlain.

Speaking from the steps of the Franklin Country courthouse in St. Albans Thursday, Attorney General TJ Donovan said the farm never applied for the required state permits.

“Without the permit being issued, there is no opportunity to review whether the construction and the operation of the barn and associated manure storage will impact water quality,” Donovan said.

The St. Pierres did not respond to a request for comment. The state is asking the court to force Pleasant Valley Farms to comply with state regulations and pay fines.

The case first came to light in 2018, when an environmental advocate was investigating phosphorus pollution in Lake Champlain.

Tags: 
VPR News
Water Quality & PFOA
Dairy Industry
Energy & Environment
Food & Agriculture

Related Content

'It's The Dairy Farm Sewer': Neighbors Say State Is Failing To Regulate Agricultural Pollution

By Dec 9, 2019
A person stands on some asphalt on a lake shore.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Laurel Casey counts herself as a casualty of farm pollution.

Activist Investigates Farm Expansion, Uncovers Potential Lax State Oversight

By Mar 14, 2018
Michael Colby, right, of Regeneration Vermont, testifies about what he says is lax state oversight of large dairy farms.
John Dillon / VPR

One of the largest farm businesses in the state expanded its operation and constructed a manure pit in Franklin County last summer — without a permit or state oversight.

Divided Oversight Hampers Enforcement In Major Vermont Farm Pollution Case

By Nov 22, 2019
A photocopy of a notepad with writing on it.
Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Courtesy

Two state agencies have failed to penalize an Addison County farm that allowed tens of thousands of gallons of liquid manure to reach a stream and Lake Champlain. 