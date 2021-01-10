Steffen Gillom: 'I Think What We Are Watching ... Is The Fall Of White Supremacy'

On Wednesday, pro-Trump extremists pushed through barricades, carried Confederate flags and broke through windows and doors to gain entry into the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Steffen Gillom is president of the Windham County NAACP and he spoke with VPR about why our words matter when describing both the events and responses.

"On one hand you have a group fighting ... to have more voice within a system and on the other hand, you have people who are upset that they are no longer privileged in a system and they are acting out," said Gillom.

"I think what we are really watching in live time is the fall of white supremacy."

