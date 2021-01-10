Related Program: 
VPR News

Steffen Gillom: 'I Think What We Are Watching ... Is The Fall Of White Supremacy'

By 43 minutes ago
  • Steffen Gillom is president of the Windham County NAACP. He spoke to VPR about the Insurrection at the Capitol and how some Black Vermonters are viewing the events.
    Steffen Gillom is president of the Windham County NAACP. He spoke to VPR about the Insurrection at the Capitol and how some Black Vermonters are viewing the events.
    courtesy

On Wednesday, pro-Trump extremists pushed through barricades, carried Confederate flags and broke through windows and doors to gain entry into the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Steffen Gillom is president of the Windham County NAACP and he spoke with VPR about why our words matter when describing both the events and responses.

"On one hand you have a group fighting ... to have more voice within a system and on the other hand, you have people who are upset that they are no longer privileged in a system and they are acting out," said Gillom.

"I think what we are really watching in live time is the fall of white supremacy." 

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Insurrection At The Capitol
Racial Justice
Black Vermonters

Related Content

Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump, Citing 'Risk Of Further Incitement Of Violence'

By & Jan 9, 2021

Updated 10:05 p.m. ET Friday

Twitter has permanently suspended President Trump's account over a pattern of behavior that violated company rules.

The action was the most sweeping punishment any major social media company has ever taken against Trump, who has used his Twitter account to announce White House policy, attack rivals and widely disseminate misinformation.

'I Was Appalled': Former Gov. Jim Douglas On The Insurrection At The Capitol

By & Jan 8, 2021
Former Gov. Jim Douglas
Matt Rourke / AP File

On Wednesday in Washington, D.C. hundreds, if not thousands of pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the certification of Joe Biden as President-elect. Five people have now died after the siege of the People's House.

Former three-term Republican Gov. Jim Douglas weighed in this week to share his reaction to the events, and what he sees for the party moving forward.

Universities Rethink Building Names In The Wake Of Racial Justice Protests

By Oct 20, 2020

In the early 1980s, Mary Ann Tellas was majoring in biology at Indiana University, and for the first time, she had a class taught by a Black professor.

As a young Black woman, Tellas says having a professor of her own race gave her the confidence to speak up in class and pursue a career in science. Now, she's a high school biology teacher in Indianapolis.

"I always felt as though, gosh, you know, there's nobody like me in my classes. Nobody looks like me," Tellas says. "I don't want to say it changed my life, but it did give me some perspective."

Safe & Sound: Vermont Voices For Change, Part Two

By & Deejay Craig Mitchell Sep 19, 2020
A speaker cone with the words, "Safe and Sound: A Celebration of Local Music," over it.
Anna Ste. Marie, VPR

Safe & Sound is a weekly program on VPR celebrating Vermont artists and performers. In this episode, Deejay Craig Mitchell joins us for the hour with BIPOC Vermont musicians, students, performers and others, speaking first-hand about their experiences of racism, living and working in Vermont. 