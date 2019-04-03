Stoner: DIY Fiber

Related Program: 
For many years, I’ve been part of a small group of Craftsbury residents that’s been working to build community support for bringing high-speed internet service to our town.

When we asked Congressman Peter Welch about plans for the Federal Government to develop a rural broadband network, he said that at an estimated cost of forty-four billion dollars - such a program would be extremely difficult to authorize.

Therefore, we took on the task of generating the community support for building our own high-speed internet network. Through correspondence, surveys and public meetings, we educated ourselves on what types of services are available, what internet service providers are willing to offer, and what the existing businesses, young entrepreneurs, and residents felt they needed.

And when the Vermont Council on Rural Development came to Craftsbury with its program to discern the issues facing the community and to help establish the priorities for further action, improved broadband and cell service was chosen as one of the three priorities for further concentrated effort.

A volunteer team ultimately decided to build 13 miles of new fiber connected to the State’s dark fiber in the Northeast Kingdom. Funding was applied for and grants were received. We sought proposals from Internet Service Providers and reviewed three possible solutions. The town selected Kingdom Fiber to build out our broadband network.

There were many setbacks and delays - but after three years of concentrated effort, the installations are now underway. Most of the existing businesses in town will be connected to the high-speed fiber network by the end of this year, and half of the residences will have the option of choosing this service. The locations not serviced by fiber will continue to have the wireless and DSL slower options currently available.

Among the lessons we’ve learned in Craftsbury is that improved broadband projects are costly, time consuming, and very frustrating. But we‘ve also learned that successful projects are possible, that many people and governmental agencies are willing to assist, and that appropriate funding can be found – if you have the necessary patience and perseverance to pursue it.

Without a doubt, times have changed. Time was when access to the internet was considered a luxury - even a novelty – but those days are long gone. Today, fast, reliable and affordable access to the internet is as much a necessity as electricity. And the digital revolution touches all aspects of our lives – from our children needing access to do their homework, to businesses requiring a connection to serve their customers and everybody’s need to stay connected with friends and family.

Just last week I was standing in a meeting room at a prominent Burlington-area hotel and I could not get onto the Internet. I went over to a window. Still nothing. I finally had to track down a password to access their WiFi.

Vermont Telephone Company CEO Michel Guite is defending his federally funded wireless broadband project, and says it serves hundreds of  thousands of addresses in Vermont. But the state says areas that were supposed to be reached by the VTel signal remain unserved.

As lawmakers look for ways to get more Vermonters connected with high-speed broadband, they’re increasingly turning to community-based solutions. ECFiber, a nonprofit in the Upper Valley, has paved the way.

The Vermont House on Tuesday overwhelmingly backed a bill designed to spread broadband internet throughout rural parts of the state.