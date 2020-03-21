Sugarbush Employees’ Gear Stolen

More than a dozen employees at Sugarbush had their ski and snowboard gear stolen this week shortly after the mountain shuttered its operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theft came after the ski season abruptly ended, leaving many workers out of a job earlier than expected. Sugarbush, like many ski areas in the state, closed last weekend after Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency and banned massed gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Employees believe the lift operations locker room was robbed between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

"We have lost everything from snowboards and skis to boots [and] poles," said lift operator Sarah Welch. "The thieves enters our lockers and stole helmets, goggles, gloves, coats," she said, "they pretty much pillaged the locker room."

Fourteen lift operators, including Welch, had equipment stolen. Welch said she lost two sets of skis, a pair of poles and items from her locker.

Welch said the thieves also stole hand sanitizer from the guest service area.

The group put together a list of the stolen equipment, hoping customers will check it before buying used gear from places like Craigslist or Front Porch Forum.

“If any of the equipment matches equipment on the list please reach out to Vermont State Police,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vermont Ski and Ride started an online campaign to raise money to replace the stolen gear.

“Most of our employees don’t have the money to purchase new equipment,” Welch said. “It means a lot in this time and we are very grateful to live in the middle of a wonderful community.”