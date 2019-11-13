Related Program: 
Sugarbush Resort To Be Sold To Alterra, Stratton's Parent Company

By 27 seconds ago
  • A ski lift at Sugarbush during the fall
    Alterra Mountain Company has announced its plan to purchase Sugarbush Resort, pictured here in October. Alterra already owns Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont.
    Henry Epp / VPR File

Another Vermont ski resort is set to be acquired by a large ski conglomerate: Sugarbush Resort in Warren will be bought by Alterra Mountain Company, the companies announced Wednesday. Alterra already owns Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont.

Sugarbush would become Alterra's 15th property — the company also owns Tremblant in Québec, as well as ski areas in Colorado, Washington, California, Utah, West Virginia, Ontario and British Columbia.

According to Sugarbush CEO Win Smith, climate change is among the factors that led him to sell the resort. Smith said as climate change continues, the resort will need to make more snow.

"We're going to have to continue to make investments, especially in upgrading our snowmaking and other elements, to remain competitive and sustainable," Smith told VPR. "And while, you know, we could clearly do that on our own, some of the bills will be big and I think we could do it faster and better with a better capitalized parent."

Smith said other factors that led to the sale include competition from other Vermont resorts that have been purchased by larger parent companies in recent years, and the "costs of doing business in Vermont."

VPR's Henry Epp spoke to Win Smith on Wednesday. Listen to that conversation above.

The amount of the Sugarbush sale was not disclosed, and it's expected to be finalized in early 2020.

Smith, who will stay on as president at Sugarbush, said he doesn't anticipate patrons to notice immediate changes as a result of the impending sale to Alterra.

"They're not going to micro-manage us. You know, they're buying a company they feel is doing well, it's well-run. They appreciate our mission, our values, our culture, our brand," Smith said. "They're not going to change our products this year. They're not changing any employees — you know, [the] entire team is staying on."

However, Smith said, one change is that next year Sugarbush would offer Alterra's Ikon Pass in lieu of many of its own season passes. The Ikon Pass allows the holder to ski at Alterra resorts and multiple partners around the world.

Disclosure: Sugarbush is a VPR underwriter.

'There's A Lot Of People To Hire': Vermont Ski Resorts Boost Benefits To Entice Seasonal Workers

By Oct 30, 2019
A sandwich-board sign that says Sugarbush Job Fair Here with multi-colored balloons tied to it.
Henry Epp / VPR

Vermont is gearing up for the next big influx of tourists: ski season. For resorts around the state, that means adding hundreds of seasonal employees, but Vermont's aging population and low unemployment rate are adding to the challenge. That's led some resorts to offer generous benefits — retirement plans, health insurance, ski passes, housing — for entry-level positions like lift operators and parking attendants.

Sale Of Ski Resorts, Including Vt.'s Mount Snow, Benefits Owners Of Purdue Pharma

By Oct 1, 2019
Map of a ski mountain.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

Last week, Vail Resorts significantly expanded its reach into the ski industry in the Northeast and Midwest, by closing on a purchase of Peak Resorts. The deal also benefited members of the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma which makes OxyContin.

Killington's Planned $29 Million Base Lodge Among A Wave Of Vermont Ski Area Upgrades

By Jul 30, 2019
Photo of Killington ski resorts current K-1 base lodge behind mounds of dirt and large construction machinery.
Nina Keck / VPR

Killington ski resort has begun construction on a new $29 million base lodge. It's the latest in a series of big investments the ski area has made in recent years and one of many upgrades happening at ski areas statewide.

Vail To Acquire Parent Company Of Mount Snow Resort

By Jul 22, 2019
Map of a ski mountain.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

Vail Resorts, Inc. announced Monday that it has entered into a merger agreement with the company that owns Mount Snow and 16 other ski areas in the Northeast and Midwest.