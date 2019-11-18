Sugarbush Sale, Climate Change And The State Of Vermont's Ski Industry

Live call-in discussion: Sugarbush Resort is in the process of being sold to the Colorado-based Alterra Mountain Company, continuing the trend of consolidation in Vermont's ski industry. On the next Vermont Edition, we're talking about the state of the industry: the series of big sales, new attention to diversification, and plans for adapting to a changing climate.
Our guests:
- VPR's All Things Considered host, Henry Epp, who reported on the Sugarbush sale
- Abagael Giles, assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines and reporter for the Addison County Independent
- Adam Howard, president and CEO of Height of Land Publications, publisher of the magazines Alpinist, Backcountry, Cross Country Skier and Mountain Flyer
Broadcast on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.