Sugarbush Sale, Climate Change And The State Of Vermont's Ski Industry

  • A snowy driveway leading to a ski lodge and mountain.
    Jay Peak on Saturday, Nov. 16. On the next 'Vermont Edition,' we'll discuss the state of Vermont's ski industry.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Sugarbush Resort is in the process of being sold to the Colorado-based Alterra Mountain Company, continuing the trend of consolidation in Vermont's ski industry. On the next Vermont Edition, we're talking about the state of the industry: the series of big sales, new attention to diversification, and plans for adapting to a changing climate.

Our guests:

Broadcast on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Sugarbush Resort To Be Sold To Alterra, Stratton's Parent Company

By Nov 13, 2019
A ski lift at Sugarbush during the fall
Henry Epp / VPR File

Another Vermont ski resort is set to be acquired by a large ski conglomerate: Sugarbush Resort in Warren will be bought by Alterra Mountain Company, the companies announced Wednesday. Alterra already owns Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont.

Vail To Acquire Parent Company Of Mount Snow Resort

By Jul 22, 2019
Map of a ski mountain.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

Vail Resorts, Inc. announced Monday that it has entered into a merger agreement with the company that owns Mount Snow and 16 other ski areas in the Northeast and Midwest.

Will Multi-Mountain Passes Benefit Vermont's Ski Industry?

By May 26, 2017
Chandler Burgess / Associated Press/Killington Resort

Recent ski area acquisitions in Vermont are changing the season ski pass market in the state. Single-resort passes are giving way to discounted multi-mountain offerings. 

New England's Ski Industry Prepares for a Changing Climate

By Mar 22, 2017

For the first time in decades, the length of the U.S. ski season is shrinking. And as climate change curtails winter’s length, an industry transformation is under way: one expert says most ski mountains in southern New England could be out of business in 25 years unless they diversify their offerings. But ski areas in northern New England could benefit.