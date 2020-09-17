Related Program: 
The Summer That Wasn’t

By , & 27 minutes ago
A look at what was lost during the summer of COVID-19. Plus, the mayor of Burlington on “the pit,” an Act 46 split becomes official, and no more cash bail in Chittenden County.

'Just Kind Of Lost': Looking Back At A Summer That Wasn't

Over the past few months, Vermont has maintained low COVID-19 case numbers, but to do so, many of the hallmark events of summertime in Vermont were called off. As we come to the end of the pandemic summer that was, what about the summer that wasn’t?