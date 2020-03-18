Superintendents Offer Advice, Perspective On Meals And Learning Amid School Closures

12 p.m. live call-in discussion: When Gov. Phil Scott announced Vermont's public schools would close through early April, superintendents, teachers, special educators and more had to figure out some solutions. Challenges include: Remote learning plans, and getting meals to students. We're talking with three superintendents about how their districts are adapting.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 at noon.