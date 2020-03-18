Superintendents Offer Advice, Perspective On Meals And Learning Amid School Closures

12 p.m. live call-in discussion: When Gov. Phil Scott announced Vermont's public schools would close through early April, superintendents, teachers, special educators and more had to figure out some solutions. Challenges include: Remote learning plans, and getting meals to students. We're talking with three superintendents about how their districts are adapting.
Our guests are:
- Libby Bonesteel, superintendent of Montpelier/Roxbury Rublic Schools
- Jeanné Collins, superintendent of Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union
- Bruce Labs, superintendent of White River Valley Supervisory Union
Share your questions or comments on how schools are adapting for the coronavirus in the comments below.
Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 at noon.