Superintendents Offer Advice, Perspective On Meals And Learning Amid School Closures

By & 55 minutes ago
  • A sign advertising free lunch for the Burlington School District.
    The Burlington School District is partnering with the city's parks and recreation department and the Boys & Girls Club to offer meals at various sites around the city. How is your school district getting meals to kids?
    Elodie Reed / VPR

12 p.m. live call-in discussion: When Gov. Phil Scott announced Vermont's public schools would close through early April, superintendents, teachers, special educators and more had to figure out some solutions. Challenges include: Remote learning plans, and getting meals to students. We're talking with three superintendents about how their districts are adapting.

Our guests are:

Share your questions or comments on how schools are adapting for the coronavirus in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 at noon.

