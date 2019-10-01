Related Program: 
Supervision: Life After Prison, Parts I & II

    Life On Parole
In Vermont and across the country, roughly half of the inmates who get out of prison end up back behind bars within three years. And often it's for violating conditions of their parole. Earlier this year, New Hampshire Public Radio released a podcast called Supervision. The four-part podcast tries to understand the difficulties of life after prison by following a single parolee on his first few months out. Hear the first two parts of Supervision today on Vermont Edition.

Investigative reporter Emily Corwin looks at parole in New Hampshire, from accessing resources like housing, transportation and mental health services, to finding a job and integrating back into life outside of prison.

Corwin first began reporting on Josh Lavenets in Supervision while working as an investigative reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio. 

Listen to the complete podcast from New Hampshire Public Radio.

Broadcast Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Prison
Criminal Justice & Public Safety

