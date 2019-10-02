Supervision: Life After Prison, Parts III & IV

Earlier this year, New Hampshire Public Radio released the podcast Supervision, which tries to understand the difficulties of life after prison by following a single parolee on his first few months out. Vermont Edition yesterday aired the first two parts of the podcast, where we met parolee Josh Lavenets and followed him on his first day out of prison: an unexpected medical emergency, a loss of housing, rejoicing in fresh food and struggling to pay for necessities. Today, the final two episodes of the podcast.

The four-part podcast, hosted by VPR investigative reporter Emily Corwin, was reported in 2017 while she was at New Hampshire Public Radio.

In the final two parts of the podcast, Corwin follows Lavenets as he struggles to rebuild a life after prison in rural New England.

Listen to the complete podcast from New Hampshire Public Radio.

Broadcast on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.