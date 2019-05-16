Sweet Voices and Falling Teardrops

Sad songs about lost souls, big men with sweet voices, A Very Cellular Song, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday May 19th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Friday, May 24th at 7:30 p.m. the North End Studio in Burlington presents Nora Guthrie with Rik Palieri in a special presentation entitled "What Pete Taught Woody"

The Pumpkin Hill Singers with special guests including the Vermont band Fifth Business present two benefit concerts this spring at the Danville Congregational Church on Friday May 24th and on Saturday May 25th at St Andrews Episcopal Church in St Johnsbury. Both shows start at 7 p.m.

A lineup of familiar favorites and new faces will grace the concert and workshop stages at the 2019 GottaGetGon Folk Festival during Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26, at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, NY. Featured performers include Patti Casey, William Pint and Felicia Dale, Colin McCaffrey, and many more.

Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble, led by Larry Gordon, Sophie Michaux and Adam Simon presents concerts on Saturday, May 25th at the Hyde Park Congregational Church and on Sunday, May 26th in Lyndon at the York Street Meeting House. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Twice a year, the Brattleboro Dawn Dance draws up to 400 dancers from all over New England for an all-night dancing extravaganza. This year’s Memorial Weekend Dawn Dance is Sunday, May 26th with a fantastic line up of three bands and callers for contra dancing at the Gibson-Aiken center, starting at 8 pm and going all night until 7 a.m. on Monday May 27th. For more information and to purchase tickets online, see www.dawndance.org/

Grace Church in Sheldon presents the 17th Annual Farewell Reunion, featuring Beg, Steal or Borrow and the Jason Anick Acoustic Trio on Friday, May 24th at 7 p.m.

Brandon Music presents Cradle Switch on Saturday May 25th.

The Sky Blue Boys & Cookie will be playing at the Hyde Park Opera House on Friday May 24th at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday May 25th featuring live music provided by Birl and calling by Nils Fredland. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.



