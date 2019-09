From the 2019 BBC Proms:

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, conductor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Howell: Lamia

Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor

Knussen: The Way to Castle Yonder

Weinberg: Symphony No. 3

Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-flat  (Simon Rattle, conductor)

Listen Friday September 13 at 8 p.m.