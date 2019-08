From the 2019 BBC Proms:

West-Eastern Divan Orchestra

Daniel Barenboim, conductor

Martha Argerich, piano

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 Unfinished

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1

Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1

Listen Friday August 30 at 8 p.m.