Buffalo Philharmonic

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Sandy Cameron, violin

Danny Elfman: Violin Concerto Eleven Eleven

R. Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

R. Strauss: Dance of the Seven Veils from Salome

Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 Death and the Maiden

Listen Friday October 30 at 8 p.m.