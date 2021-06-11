Take One Small Step, Vermont with VPR and StoryCorps

No matter their political leanings, a majority of Americans agree that divisiveness is a major problem impacting our ability to deal with the pandemic and serious challenges facing our country. There is hope: A majority of Americans also say they are optimistic that our country can overcome political divisiveness in the years ahead. At a moment like this, aren’t we called to try to find a better way forward — together?

One Small Step is an effort to reconnect Americans, one conversation at a time.

In collaboration with national nonprofit StoryCorps and other community organizations throughout Vermont, we invite you to meet someone new - a fellow resident with different views from you, who you might never talk to otherwise - for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation.

Tested and safe, One Small Step conversations are:

Hosted virtually by a trained facilitator (there may be in-person opportunities soon as well)

Seamless, powerful, and respectful

Archived as part of American history at the Library of Congress, if you choose.

Never shared without your permission

Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us? Have a conversation, and see for yourself.

One Small Step conversations are not to debate or convince. They’re simply a chance to break the ice: to talk about who we are as people, what we care about, and our dreams for the future. Ask and answer questions like:

“Who has been the most influential person in your life? What did they teach you?”

“Is there someone you disagree with but still love or respect?”

“What are your fears or concerns about the future of our country?”

One Small Step helps us move beyond labels like "Democrat" and "Republican" and into the life experiences that shaped how each of us sees our world.

VPR is one of just six stations selected nationally to host One Small Step in 2021.

We’re teaming up with civic organizations, churches, and other community groups and leaders to spread the word and connect Vermonters from all backgrounds who are ready to take One Small Step. Do you want to get your group or organization involved in the effort? Contact community@vpr.org for more details.