Take Our "But Why Live" Survey

This spring, But Why, VPR’s podcast for curious kids, broadcast live interactive educational programs for elementary school students on Fridays at 1 p.m. May 8 through June 26.

The series was developed at the urging of the Vermont Agency Of Education to help children and their caregivers finish the academic year from home, after schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As we wrap up our series of 8 hour-long programs, we've love to get your feedback. Whether you're a regular listener to the But Why podcast, or you listen to VPR on-air, please share your thoughts by taking our survey.

Fill out But Why Live survey