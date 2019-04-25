Related Program: 
Take Two: Contrasting Sanders' 2016 And 2020 Presidential Runs

By & 51 minutes ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders is back on the stump as he makes a second run at the Democratic nomination for president.
    Paul Sancya / Associated Press/File

Live call-in discussion: Sen. Bernie Sanders is off and running for the presidency, making stops in the country's heartland, the Rust Belt and the West Coast. A group of political scientists look at how campaign 2020 will differ from 2016.

Joining us are:

They'll discuss the challenges Sanders faces in a crowded Democratic primary field and how the entrance of former Vice President Joe Biden will affect the campaign.

Post your comments or questions below.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 26, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

