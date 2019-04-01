Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Tax Day Coming: What's Changed, What You Need To Know Before You File

By & 1 hour ago
  • April 15, tax day in the U.S., is fast approaching. We're talking about what's changed at the federal and state level that will impact how you file.
    BackyardProduction / istock

Live call-on discussion: Tax day — Monday, April 15 — is approaching fast. And this year, many people's returns may look significantly different than in years past, due to the law that overhauled the country's tax code starting in 2018. We're taking your questions and talking about what you need to know, including new tax rates and some big changes in standard and itemized deductions.

We're joined by Liz Scharf, a financial counselor with Capstone Community Action.

And by Stephen Trenholm, tax director at Gallagher, Flynn, & Company in South Burlington. 

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 1, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

