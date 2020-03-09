Taxes & Opting In (Or Out) Of Pot Shops: Vermont's Retail Marijuana Bill

Live call-in discussion: A legal cannabis marketplace in Vermont, and what it would look like, has been debated for years. Now both the House and Senate have approved bills that would tax and regulate marijuana growers, processors and retailers. We talk with lawmakers and other stakeholders about the bill, possible marijuana taxes, whether towns should "opt in" or "opt out" of potential pot shops and more.

The bill, S.54, passed the Senate in 2019. In late February, House lawmakers approved a revised bill. Key differences between the two bills—like tax rates, local option taxes and more—will have to be hammered out in both the House and the Senate before it could go to Gov. Phil Scott's desk.

Our guests are:

Rep. John Gannon, who helped advance the House version of the retail marijuana bill

who helped advance the House version of the retail marijuana bill Sen. John Rodgers, co-sponsor of the S.54 bill that passed the Senate last year

co-sponsor of the S.54 bill that passed the Senate last year Karen Horn , director of public policy and advocacy for the Vermont League of Cities & Towns

, director of public policy and advocacy for the Vermont League of Cities & Towns Graham Unangst-Rufenacht, policy director for Rural Vermont, an advocacy group focused on social justice and equity in agriculture

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.