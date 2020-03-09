Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Taxes & Opting In (Or Out) Of Pot Shops: Vermont's Retail Marijuana Bill

By & 1 hour ago
  • A shopper buys marijuana with a contact-less payment method at a marijuana retailer.
    "Vermont Edition" gets the latest on the bill that aims to allow for legal sales of marijuana in the state. The House and Senate bills have key differences to reconcile before the bill could go to before the Governor.
    nattrass / iStock

Live call-in discussion: A legal cannabis marketplace in Vermont, and what it would look like, has been debated for years. Now both the House and Senate have approved bills that would tax and regulate marijuana growers, processors and retailers. We talk with lawmakers and other stakeholders about the bill, possible marijuana taxes, whether towns should "opt in" or "opt out" of potential pot shops and more.

The bill, S.54, passed the Senate in 2019. In late February, House lawmakers approved a revised bill. Key differences between the two bills—like tax rates, local option taxes and more—will have to be hammered out in both the House and the Senate before it could go to Gov. Phil Scott's desk.

Our guests are:

Share your questions or thoughts on the retail marijuana bill in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Marijuana
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Vermont House Approves Taxing And Regulating Marijuana Sales

By Feb 26, 2020
A marijuana plant.
Brennan Linsley / Associated Press

Updated 4 p.m. Thursday

After voting 90 to 54 Wednesday to tax and regulate pot sales in Vermont, House members gave their final approval Thursday afternoon.

Community Report: Thetford Passes Ordinance Banning Commercial Cannabis

By Jan 4, 2020
Close-up photo of cannabis plant.
Yarygin / iStock

Each week, VPR touches base with a local newspaper reporter about a top story from their community. This time, we hear from John Gregg, news editor from the Valley News.

Scientists Unveil Weed Breathalyzer, Launching Debate Over Next Steps

By Sep 5, 2019

The alcohol Breathalyzer came to life slowly, over the course of decades.