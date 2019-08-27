Related Program: 
VPR News

From TD To CBD: Gronkowski Is Now In The Business Of Cannabis, Not Touchdowns

By Callum Borchers 29 minutes ago
  • Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is partnering with a CBD company. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
    Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is partnering with a CBD company. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Originally published on August 27, 2019 11:34 am

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Tuesday that he is partnering with a Woonsocket maker of CBD products that the retired football star credits with relieving his chronic pain from a bruising career.

Gronkowski, who walked away from the NFL in March at age 29, said at a news conference in New York that he will advocate for professional sports leagues to allow active players to use CBD products, which are generally banned.

“For the first time in more than a decade, I am pain-free, and that is a big deal,” Gronkowski said. “I’m here today to appeal to the sports governing bodies of the world to update their position on CBD, whether that’s the NBA, MLB or NFL. It’s just time.”

Gronkowski added that CBD “would have made a huge difference for me, I believe, during my playing career.”

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a chemical found in cannabis plants. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — another chemical found in cannabis plants — CBD is non-psychoactive.

Many CBD products derive the chemical from hemp, a cannabis plant that has lower levels of THC than marijuana, offering users the perceived health benefits of cannabis without a “high.”

“While CBD is being studied as a treatment for a wide range of conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, diabetes, multiple sclerosis and anxiety, research supporting the drug’s benefits is still limited,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Gronkowski is taking an ownership stake in Rhode Island-based Abacus Health Products, which merged with a Toronto firm earlier this year. The combined company operates under the Abacus name but trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Abacus makes topical ointments and plans to launch a line of edible products next year, in partnership with Gronkowski.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2019 WBUR. To see more, visit WBUR.

Tags: 
VPR News
New England News Collaborative
Sports

Related Content

From Middlebury College To The NFL: Kicker Stephen Hauschka's Odd Journey

By Martin Kessler 6 hours ago

One of the most unusual journeys to the NFL began in the valley below the Green Mountains — about midway between Burlington and Rutland, Vermont, on U.S. Route 7.

That’s where Middlebury College is located.

“Yeah, so it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere, Vermont, in the mountains,” says Alex Buggy, who joined the Middlebury football team in 2003.

“You’re literally amongst cows, and Ben & Jerry’s is just to the north.

So they have great free ice cream in the cafeteria.”

Crackdown On CBD Products Frustrates Mass. Businesses

By Zeninjor Enwemeka Aug 6, 2019

Many Massachusetts retailers and farmers say a recent state policy statement on CBD is bad for business.

The policy, issued in June, bans the sale of some hemp products, including foods made with hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). And this has left many businesses that hoped to tap into the lucrative CBD industry in limbo.

Demystifying Cannabidiol: CBD And Why It's Popping Up Everywhere

By & Oct 18, 2018
CBD products, from oil to food to skin care products, are becoming more common in Vermont and across the country. But questions remain about their legality and how they affect people.
Flickr / Wikimedia Commons

Cannabidiol, often called simply CBD, is becoming big business in Vermont and across the country. Found in items ranging from baked goods to skin creams, it's often followed by claims it can help with everything from headaches to anxiety.

But there's a lot of uncertainty around CBD, its legal status, health benefits, and how it affects people. We're talking about CBD, how the compound is used and how it works.

Time Is Running Out To See Tom Brady Play In Person, And Ticket Prices Are Bonkers

By Callum Borchers Aug 9, 2019

Patriots tickets are always expensive, but as 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady readies the defending Super Bowl champions for the upcoming season, prices are soaring to a new level.

The average — yes, average — price of a ticket to a Pats home game on the resale market right now is $777, according to industry tracker TicketIQ. That’s roughly 50% higher than at this time last year and $267 more than the average price to see even the second-most expensive team.